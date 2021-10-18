Baby elephant refusing to go to bed may remind you of your childhood. Watch

Many may remember the time when as a kid they refused to go to bed to stay awake? Well, if you have ever protested your bedtime, then chances are you will relate to this video of a baby elephant named Kinyei. There is also a possibility that the sweet video will take you down memory lane to revisit those days of your childhood.

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust took to Instagram to share the super adorable video. In the caption they wittily described about the elephant’s antics. “Kinyei is simply not ready to go to sleep! She’s had her evening milk bottles, her best friends are already tucked in next door, all around her, the Nursery is quieting down… But this fun-loving girl saw her window of opportunity to protest bedtime — and she climbed right through it!” they wrote.

In the next few lines, they explained more about how this elephant was rescued. “Kinyei’s story began three years ago, when a group on a game drive spotted a newborn elephant wandering precariously close to a pride of lions. She was all alone, and as soon as the lions felt compelled, she would have made very easy prey. Fortunately, fate intervened, and little Kinyei is now brightening our every day,” they added.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared about nine hours ago, the post has already gathered more than 49,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“OMG! This is hysterical!!! What a darling personality!!” wrote an Instagram user. “We’re the same, no wonder she’s my foster baby,” posted another. “Just love them when they are so playful! Just like human toddlers!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON