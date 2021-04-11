IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Baby elephant rescued from 15-feet-deep abandoned well in Odisha
The image shows the elephant calf getting rescued form the well.(ANI)
The image shows the elephant calf getting rescued form the well.(ANI)
trending

Baby elephant rescued from 15-feet-deep abandoned well in Odisha

The calf had accidently fallen into the well last night while it was roaming in the area.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 09:55 AM IST

An elephant calf was rescued from a 15 feet deep abandoned well with the help of heavy machine in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Saturday.

Forest officials arrived at the spot rescued the animal.

"The calf had accidently fallen into the well last night while it was roaming in the area. We were informed of the movement of the elephant and we immediately rushed to the spot and rescued with the help of local fire department," said Rabi Narayan Mohanty, Range Officer today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
baby elephant
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP