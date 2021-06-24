Baby elephant wearing blanket wins hearts one wobbly step at a time. Watch

One cannot have enough of videos showing baby elephants being all adorable and this clip of a cute one named Bondeni may just make you smile. The recording, shared on Twitter, by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shows the little one playing around in the cutest manner.

The video starts with little Bondeni wearing a colourful blanket and playing around with branches and leaves. “For baby elephants, playtime isn’t only fun, its also a great way to learn social skills. Be like an elephant and be playful!” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

Take a look at the video:

For baby elephants, playtime isn’t only fun, its also a great way to learn social skills.



Be like an elephant and be playful! pic.twitter.com/INHdTT3eL2 — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) June 23, 2021

Shared on June 23, the clip has garnered over 18,100 views and several reactions. The playful baby elephant’s actions made many swoon at its cuteness. Others found the elephant’s colourful blanket to be the best part. Some shared heart emojis for the baby elephant.

“Baby elephants are so sweet and cute. I love it when they like to wear blankets,” wrote a Twitter user. “The world needs more baby elephant energy,” commented another.

Here are some other responses:

Bondeni has an innately playful nature and will turn anything into a game: trees are great for hiding behind, buckets (and mattresses) are perfect for playing football and Keepers are there for chasing.. the list goes on! — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) June 24, 2021

Cuteness overload 💜💜💜 in a blankey 💜💜💜 — sharon durham (@SX1604) June 24, 2021

What do you think of this adorable video?