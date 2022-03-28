Baby girl befriends grocery store employee. Watch how she thanks him for a gift

The Internet is filled with videos where sweet friendships are showcased in the most fitting ways. Especially ones in which there are some striking friendships between little kids and adults that no one could possibly have seen coming. Just like this one video that has been shared by Good News Movement on their Instagram page.

The video shows how a little girl has befriended a grocery store employee ever since she was a baby. Its caption reads, “This sweet girl befriended a grocery store employee. She'd visit him every time she'd go to the market with her parents—he bought her first bicycle for her birthday... and I can't stop crying.” The caption was complete with a crying face emoji.

This video was originally posted on the handle @snowinginsaturn around two days ago. Through text inserts in the video, one gets to know why this little girl can be seen walking towards her friend. The video was posted by her mother, Rachel, with a caption that reads, “Today she brought him a thank you card for the bicycle he surprised her with on her birthday.”

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram just an hour ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop adoring the beautiful friendship between the little girl and the grocery store employee. It has also received more than 4.2 lakh views already.

An Instagram user wrote, “I love this so much! I so wish we could hear what they were saying to each other! This is just precious!” “Super duper sweetness,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “I wish the whole world could be this pure and loving toward one another.”

Around four hours ago, the mother, Rachel, took to her Instagram page in order to share a sweet photo of her daughter and her friend:

