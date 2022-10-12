Baby’s excited reaction to seeing bubbles for the first time will make you smile. Watch

Playing with bubbles is fun and not just for kids but at times for grownups too. It is often wonderful to watch videos that show people reacting to seeing bubbles. Just like this clip posted on Instagram that captures a baby’s reaction to seeing bubbles for the very first time.

The video is posted on the Instagram page GoodNews Movement. “FIRST TIME SEEING A BUBBLE: We hope your day is filled with this much wonder and joy.... and bubbles! They are pretty mesmerising,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show the baby sitting on a floor with their dad. Within moments, the bubbles start blowing and the kid reacts in an excited way. What makes the video even more endearing is the dad’s reaction to the whole situation.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared about 16 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received several likes and comments.

“Plot twist: it was the dad’s first time seeing a bubble, not the baby,” joked an Instagram user. “The moment he realises they don’t hurt. Pure joy!,” expressed another. “I want his laugh to be my spirit animal. Lol,” shared a third. “Thanks for sharing, I needed this,” wrote a fourth.