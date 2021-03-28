Baby takes first steps, dad reacts. Sweet video leaves people emotional

There are some videos which have the power to instantly make you smile but also leave you a tad bit emotional. Case in point, this video of a dad reacting to his baby’s first steps. The video is such which you will love to watch over and over again.

Though old and originally shared by many back in 2019, the video again went viral after being posted recently on Twitter. “Dad reaction to his baby’s first steps,” reads the caption shared along with the clip.

Take a look:

Dad reaction to his baby’s first steps.. pic.twitter.com/5UzKebgbCp — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 27, 2021

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 29,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments from people.

“Parenthood in a nutshell. During that first step, he wanted to grab him but forced himself to put his hands down. I think we spend the rest of our lives doing that,” wrote a Twitter user. “First 18 months teaching them to walk and talk. The next 18 years telling them to sit down and shut up,” joked another and shared this GIF:

First 18 months teaching them to walk and talk.

The next 18 years telling them to sit down and shut up. pic.twitter.com/6I4dCXyjmY — Tryonus (@Tryonus) March 27, 2021

“Now, keep a keen eye on your baby, they will walk anywhere,” advised a third. Here’s how some others reacted:

Oh just wait. There will be a ton more of firsts. Each one just as amazing. #fatherhood — Steve (@Libretto66) March 27, 2021

the little things in life.. 🥰 — Nancy's SciFi Fandom (@SciFi_Fandom) March 27, 2021

One of the most precious moments in life. — Roy Chalt (@qldlander) March 28, 2021

🥰 — m aj (@maivandenbroeck) March 27, 2021

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

cute twitter video Topics