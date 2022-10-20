Baby’s way of eating birthday cake makes people say they want to try it too

What happens when you cut a cake on your birthday? Usually, the cake is sliced in even pieces and distributed among the guests. This kid, however, ‘came up’ with an interesting way of eating cake on his special day. And the baby’s style has now prompted people to say that they want to try it too.

“You only turn one once!,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show the kid sitting in front of a table with a birthday cake kept on it. We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything, so take a look:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered close to 60,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many wrote how the video inspired them to eat cake in the same way on their birthdays.

“I’m doing this for my 40th and no one can stop me,” posted a Reddit user. “I had the very same thought but I wish it was just my 40th. I think I may just do this for every birthday from now on,” shared another. “I wanted to for my 30th but I didn’t dare… I’ll be doing it for my 40th!,” expressed a third. “He is living his best life,” wrote a fourth.