'Bachpan ka pyaar': Food blogger makes cheeni paratha, netizens get nostalgic

Since childhood, each of us has had certain dishes that have been our all-time favourite. We have so many memories of cooking various dishes with our grandparents and parents that even if you cook them today, you cannot help but reminisce about those times. And recently, something similar happened when a food blogger was showing her followers how to make cheeni paratha.

The blogger, known on Instagram as @bismillahrasoi, has created some delicious parathas with a cheeni filling. In the video, the blogger first rolls out the wheat dough, then fills it with sugar and makes a paratha. Finally, she bakes it on a tawa.

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed eight lakh times and has more than 8000 likes as well. Many people got nostalgic in the comment section and shared their memories of having the cheeni paratha as a child. One person wrote, "Mene bachpan me mammi ke hatho bahut khai he or abhi bhi meri fav hai (I have eaten this a lot in my childhood. My mother used to make and this is still my favourite food)." Another person wrote, "When I was in school in 5th class, there was my friend who used to bring cheeni paratha with him, and I really loved it. But I never made it in my home; whenever he got that it, I would definitely eat it." A third person added, "This reminds me of my school days. My mother used to put this in my lunch box. " "Bachpan ka pyaar," added a fourth.

