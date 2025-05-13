Backlash mounts as Robert F Kennedy Jr swims in creek known for high bacteria levels with his grandkids

US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr posted a series of pictures on Sunday showing himself and his grandchildren swimming in Rock Creek. The sweet family moment, however, quickly turned into a matter of discussion as some accused the cabinet member of putting the kids at risk by swimming in contaminated waters. According to a report by New York Times, swimming is deemed unsafe in that area due to its high levels of bacteria. Robert F Kennedy Jr swimming in Rock Creek with his grandkids. (X/@RobertKennedyJr)

Why is swimming not allowed?

As per the outlet, Rock Creek is used to drain excess sewage during rainfall and storm water. Further, there is a “fecal” contamination issue with the creek, which also means the waters contain high levels of bacteria.

“Mother’s Day hike in Dumbarton Oaks Park with Amaryllis, Bobby, Kick, and Jackson, and a swim with my grandchildren, Bobcat and Cassius in Rock Creek,” Robert F Kennedy Jr wrote as he shared several pictures.

Take a look at the post:

How did social media react?

People had mixed reactions. While some appreciated his gesture of spending time with his family, most slammed him for putting the kids at risk.

An individual posted, “There are literally signs there that say no swimming.” Another joined, “With all due respect, swimming in Rock Creek is prohibited because the water is contaminated.”

A third posted, “This is my kind of swimming pool.” A fourth wrote, “What a great way to spend this special day; very thankful we have you in this Cabinet.”

National Park Service safety advisory:

“Stay safe while enjoying Rock Creek Park! Swimming and wading are not allowed due to high bacteria levels. Stay out of the water to protect streambanks, plants and animals and keep you and your family (including pets!) safe from illness,” reads an advisory on the official website of the National Park Service.

“Rock Creek has high levels of bacteria and other infectious pathogens that make swimming, wading, and other contact with the water a hazard to human (and pet) health. Please protect yourself and your pooches by staying on trails and out of the creek. All District waterways are subject to a swim ban - this means wading, too!” it continues.