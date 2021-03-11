Ballet to bicycle: Singapore conductor rides out pandemic with delivery job
A year ago, Singaporean Chiya Amos was living his dream of leading orchestras around Russia as an aspiring classical conductor working with ballets and operas.
Since January, he has been working 12-hour days pedalling around Singapore on a bicycle, braving its heat and humidity to deliver meals, drinks and snacks.
The coronavirus pandemic put the brakes on Amos' career, with his regular gigs halted as infections soared in Russia. After 10 months without work, he returned to Singapore to ride out the pandemic in a comparative safe haven.
But there was no music work for him here either.
"Many of us musicians are still out of a job, we are sort of displaced," said Chiya, as he prefers to be known. "I've applied for more than 40 jobs since last January, but I haven't heard from most of them."
Although restrictions are gradually easing in Russia, there is less work for foreign conductors, the 30-year-old said.
In the meantime, he listens to symphonic orchestra pieces on his headset while cycling between destinations, making an average 30 deliveries a day.
Although Chiya earns a similar income as before, he works for much longer, with a greater physical toll.
Between shifts, he studies music, such as Verdi operas and speaks daily by video call to his Russian wife, who was unable to stay with him in Singapore.
"I miss being on stage. Of course, I miss collaborating with people, I miss waving my hands and making magic music," he said.
He says the jobs have some similarities.
"We bring food to people, we bring sustenance to people. And as a conductor, we work with orchestras to bring sustenance to the soul and the mind."
Chiya hopes more venues will reopen as more people are given coronavirus vaccinations globally. He has one booking already for Tokyo's Spring Festival in April.
He feels his experience has helped him mature.
"I conduct a lot of Verdi," he said. "There's a lot of tragedy in it, and I think this experience sort of hardens me and I'm able to express my emotions better. I feel like I've matured a few years, even though it's only been a year."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital collage by an artist named Beeple auctions for nearly $70 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artist in Philippines fights waste by creating artworks using recycled trash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple handcuff themselves together to ‘mend their on-off relationship’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
These paw-some tales of cats being rescued will leave you smiling. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TGIF: Video of adorable babies spending time with pets is a delight to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man edits pics to make it look like he is inside a fridge, post sparks laughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaw-dropping drone video of Minneapolis bowling alley goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police posts pineapple on pizza may work but this mask-related jodi won’t
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Lost one atmosphere, gained another’: Nasa’s post on exoplanet wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman gets lost teddy bear from childhood as gift, her reaction is priceless
- “First the snuggle, then the realization. So cute!” wrote a Reddit user.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman forest official’s dance during rainfall in Odisha’s Similipal wins hearts
- Shared by Twitter user Dr. Yugal Kishore Mohanta, the video may leave you smiling.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ballet to bicycle: Singapore conductor rides out pandemic with delivery job
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barbie doll's beau Ken turns 60, makers recreate its first version
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
9-year-old burglary solved in Germany with a half-eaten sausage from France
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shocking video shows set crashing on panelist during live show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox