Caught on camera: Earthquake tremors halt play during Bangladesh vs Ireland Test match in Dhaka

A Test match between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Sher e Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, came to an unexpected halt on Friday after strong tremors were felt on the ground. The visitors were at 165 for 5 when play was suddenly interrupted, leaving players and officials visibly startled. Cricket Ireland shared the moment on X, writing, “Goodness. Play has stopped here due to a minor tremor or earthquake.” An earthquake stopped play during the Bangladesh Ireland Test in Dhaka, as tremors were felt on the field.(X/@ICCAsiaCricket)

A clip of the incident was posted online by the ICC Asia Cricket account. The video showed players looking around in confusion as brief tremors shook the stadium. The caption read, “Strong earthquake in Bangladesh, hope everyone is safe.”

Powerful quake strikes central Bangladesh

According to local media reports, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck central Bangladesh on Friday morning. The quake occurred at around 10.38 am local time, with the epicentre located in the Ghorashal area of Narsingdi district, approximately 25 kilometres from Dhaka. The United States Geological Survey stated that the quake had a depth of 10 kilometres.

Authorities confirmed that tremors were felt across a wide region, including Dhaka and surrounding areas. Initial police reports mentioned at least three deaths, but Dhaka based DBC Television later stated that six people had died in the capital. The fatalities included three individuals who lost their lives as parts of a building roof and wall collapsed, while three others were killed after being struck by falling railings during the tremors.

Tremors felt across Eastern India

The impact of the earthquake was not limited to Bangladesh. Strong tremors were felt in Kolkata, several parts of West Bengal, and Assam’s Guwahati. Residents across these areas rushed out of their homes and offices as a precaution.