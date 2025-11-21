Search
Fri, Nov 21, 2025
6 dead after powerful earthquake hits Bangladesh, tremors felt in Kolkata

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 21, 2025 01:26 pm IST

Bangaldesh earthquake today: Dozens more were injured in panic-driven incidents across Dhaka, where buildings swayed sharply during the tremor.

A powerful earthquake of 5.7 magnitude struck central Bangladesh on Friday morning, killing at least six people and injuring dozens, according to local media reports. Tremors were widely felt across West Bengal and other northeastern states, sending people rushing outdoors.

Residents stand in an alley after vacating their house next to a fallen scaffolding following an earthquake in Dhaka.(REUTERS)
The quake hit around 10.38 am (local time) with its epicentre located in the Ghorashal area of Narsingdi district, roughly 25 km from the capital Dhaka. The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported a depth of 10 km.

Initial police reports confirmed at least three deaths, but Dhaka-based DBC Television later reported six deaths in the capital alone, including three people killed after portions of a building roof and wall collapsed, and three pedestrians crushed by falling railings.

Dozens more were injured in panic-driven incidents across Dhaka, where buildings swayed sharply during the tremor. Residents poured out of homes, offices, and high-rises, gathering in open spaces as aftershocks were feared.

Although northern and southeastern Bangladesh are known earthquake-prone zones due to the collision of the India and Eurasia tectonic plates, the central region - where Friday’s quake struck - is typically less active, according to the USGS.

Strong tremors jolt Kolkata

Tremors were felt across Kolkata, parts of West Bengal, and Assam’s Guwahati, prompting residents to run out onto the streets as a precaution.

Several Kolkata residents took to social media to describe the intensity. “Small quake but big panic,” wrote Supratim Maitra on X, adding that even a brief jolt caused alarm across neighbourhoods.

