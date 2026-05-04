Bank snubs millionaire over his appearance; he ends up taking his money to rival bank

The old story of an American millionaire who crafted a quiet tale of comeuppance is going viral online again. The story dates back to 1988, when John Barrier fired his bank after being snubbed for his appearance. Although the incident is decades old, it resurfaced online recently and has since sparked a conversation about the folly of judging people by their appearances.

The snubbed millionaire

How John Barrier fired his bank and took his business elsewhere after being insulted by staff (Representational image)

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The story goes that in 1988, a man named John Barrier walked into Old National Bank (now US Bank) in Spokane, Washington. He had been doing business with the bank for almost 30 years.

That day in October 1988, Barrier went to the bank straight from a construction site. He was still dressed in his shabby work clothes.

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At the bank, he cashed a cheque for $100 and asked the teller to validate his parking. The teller refused to do so.

According to fact-checking website Snopes, a news story at the time reported Barrier as saying that the teller and her supervisor both refused to validate his parking.

Read an excerpt from the news article below:

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{{^usCountry}} “She told me the bank only validated parking tickets when a customer made a transaction and that cashing a check wasn't a transaction," said Barrier. The millionaire said he asked the teller to call a bank manager, who also refused his request. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She told me the bank only validated parking tickets when a customer made a transaction and that cashing a check wasn't a transaction," said Barrier. The millionaire said he asked the teller to call a bank manager, who also refused his request. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "He looked me up and down and stood back and gave me one of those kinds of looks," said Barrier, turning up his nose to imitate the manager. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He looked me up and down and stood back and gave me one of those kinds of looks," said Barrier, turning up his nose to imitate the manager. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I said, 'Fine, you don't need me and I don't need you.'" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I said, 'Fine, you don't need me and I don't need you.'" {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Barrier withdrew all his money and took it down the street to Seafirst Bank. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Barrier withdrew all his money and took it down the street to Seafirst Bank. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The first check he brought me was for $1 million," said Dennis Veter, vice president of Seafirst's main Spokane branch. "You'd never know by looking at him, but you or I should be so lucky." Millionaire changes banks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The first check he brought me was for $1 million," said Dennis Veter, vice president of Seafirst's main Spokane branch. "You'd never know by looking at him, but you or I should be so lucky." Millionaire changes banks {{/usCountry}}

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Snubbed over his appearance, an insulted John Barrier withdrew his money from Old National Bank and took it to Seafirst Bank.

Barrier had made a small fortune in the construction industry, but Old National lost his account due to their staff’s behaviour.

His story is now going viral again, with internet users calling it a cautionary tale and a “million dollar lesson”.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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