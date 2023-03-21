Barack Obama and Angela Merkel enjoy day at beach in AI-generated pics

There is no debating that pictures generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered programs have taken over social media. Be it creepy pictures of Old Delhi at night or astronauts as brides, numerous AI-generated pictures by artists have left people intrigued. The latest inclusion to that list is this Instagram post about Barack Obama and Angela Merkel enjoying a day at a beach together. What may leave you stunned are the scarily realistic pictures of the duo. Not just that, the post also features a ‘poetry slam’ about their day out written by an AI chatbot.

Pictures of Barack Obama and Angela Merkel generated using AI.(Instagram/@julian_ai_art)

The post is shared on an Instagram page called Julian AI art. Along with the images, the Instagram user also shared a detailed caption about their work process.

“Angela and Barack having an amazing beach day!” they titled the post. In the next few lines they explained how they used Open AI’s newly launched Chatbot, GPT-4, and fifth version of MidJourney, an AI-based image generation program.

“Write a short story about Barack Obama and Angela Merkel enjoying their best day at the beach together, because they are retired now, and don’t have to deal with politics anymore, building sandcastles, flying kites, running barefoot through the water, and eating ice cream together as besty best friends. Make it no longer than 1300 characters. Write it in the style of a poetry slam text,” they added to explain what exactly they wanted the AI chatbot to write. And, the poem the artist shared may leave you intrigued. The artist also urged Instagram users to combine the images and the poem to enjoy their creation.

Take a look at the post that may make your jaw drop:

Since being posted about three days ago, the share has accumulated close to 3,300 likes. People also posted various comments. Though most shared they loved the post, a few added they found it hilarious too.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“This technology is getting scary by the day, deep fakes are getting perfect, we also have AI that can create practically perfect copies of famous people’s voices, very soon we won’t be able to trust our eyes or ears anymore because everything fake will be as realistic as the real thing,” expressed an Instagram user. “This is not only funny, but just so lovely. Two wonderfully gifted former world leaders,” praised another. “How is this so perfect??” commented a third. “Hilarious,” shared a fourth. “Love it,” wrote a fifth.

