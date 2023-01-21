Artist uses AI to imagine astronauts as brides. Incredible results will stun you

Trend of generating different images using Artificial Intelligence (AI) has gone viral on social media. From AI generating pictures of ‘people’ partying to different wedding looks in Indian states, there are various images that have left people with thoughts. There is a latest inclusion to that list and the post shows a series of AI-generated pictures with astronauts as brides. Created by artist Jayesh Sachdev, the images may leave you stunned.

“Astronaut Bridal Couture Week. When the brief is Fashion that’s outta this world,” the artist wrote while sharing the images on his personal Instagram page and on the page of his design agency Quirk Box.

Take a look at the images:

The post was shared three days ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 7,700 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The pictures have left people intrigued. Many took to the comments section to show their reactions.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Love this so much!! As an aspiring astronaut this kind of representation really hits home! Thank you for making these works of art,” praised an Instagram user. “I wish I could imagine something like that,” shared another. “Omgg... It's such a unique concept... I'm loving itt,” expressed a third. “This is fire,” posted a fourth. “Wow. Absolutely love this,” wrote a fifth.