Home / Trending / Barack Obama and elementary school kid discuss their favourite children's book
trending

Barack Obama and elementary school kid discuss their favourite children's book

The video posted by former US President Barack Obama on Twitter, shows his discussion with the girl about Green Eggs and Ham. 
Barack Obama discussing Green Eggs and Ham with the elementary school kid.&nbsp;(twitter/@BarackObama)
Barack Obama discussing Green Eggs and Ham with the elementary school kid. (twitter/@BarackObama)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 01:56 PM IST
Copy Link
BySohini Sengupta

Former US President Barack Obama recently took to Twitter to share a heartwarming exchange between him and an elementary school kid. This girl was talking to Obama about the popular children’s book by Dr. Seuss called Green Eggs and Ham.

The video opens to show Obama on a visit to the vaccination centre at Kimball Elementary School in Washington. He asks the little girl, “Do you have a favourite book?” “Green Eggs and Ham,” she nods. The duo then proceeds to recite some lines from the book. “You know what, you and I could go on the road. That’s fantastic,” he concludes.

The caption that accompanied this video reads, “I thought I knew Green Eggs and Ham better than most people, but at Kimball Elementary’s vaccination site earlier this month I finally met my match.”

Watch their interaction for yourself:

Since being posted on Twitter on December 23, this video has garnered more than 8.4 lakh views and several lovely comments.

“This gave me the widest grin! Your spirit just warms my soul, and the way you interact with children says a lot about yours,” commented an individual. “Is there any wonder why so many love & admire you? Simply a wonderful human being who knows how to love & show respect & kindness to all,” complimented another. “He is an oxygen machine. Endless goodness,” reads another comment.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
barack obama twitter
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out