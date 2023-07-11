Home / Trending / Bathroom with a bed! California Professor shares Airbnb ordeal, netizens call it original ‘RestRoom’

ByVrinda Rastogi
Jul 11, 2023 07:51 PM IST

Californi Professor booked an Airbnb and found himself in the middle of bathroom with a bed in it; reveals uncooperative state of Airbnb customer support!

David Holtz, an Airbnb guest, has gone viral after sharing his living conditions on Twitter. His Airbnb rental accommodation is nothing more than a bed dumped into a bathroom during hod trip to London.

Airbnb guest, David Holtz, received a rental space consisting a bathroom with a bed
On Monday, Twitter user @/daveholtz shared pictures of his Airbnb, writing “Tfw [that feeling when] you arrive at your @airbnb and realise that the whole space is essentially just a large-ish bathroom that the host put a bed into.”

Indeed, his pictures reveal that the Airbnb is a seemingly regular bathroom with a bed beside the toilet.

David Holtz, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, explained that the listing had “no reviews at the time” he booked but seems to have a few now. He did not share the specific link to the listing but mentioned that the Airbnb was located in London.

The tweet amassed over 13 million views and its sudden popularity prompted a response from Airbnb’s official help account. The company asked Holtz to share the email address connected to his Airbnb account so that they could take a closer look.

Also Read | Guest finds ‘creepy chamber’ behind wardrobe in hotel

However, Holtz’s reply to Airbnb revealed the dismal reality of the company’s customer service. He expressed his disappointment as he mentioned that Airbnb’s customer support had “no interest in helping resolve the issue”.

“can i expect a different outcome this time?”

Meanwhile, Netizens have reacted to the news with hilarious responses. Twitter handle @/SadCustomers quipped, “The only time that they [Airbnb] assist with cases like this is to save face.”

Check out Twitter reactions!

© 2023 HindustanTimes
