Batteries explode as crocodile chomps drone, smoke billows from jaws: 'Humans never learn'

A bizarre and alarming video of a crocodile devouring a drone mid-air has resurfaced online, sparking concerns over wildlife safety and drone use in natural habitats. Shared by the Instagram page ‘droneshakk,’ the viral clip shows the reptile, nicknamed George by the onlookers, leaping from the water to snatch the hovering drone before smoke began spewing from its mouth. Crocodile snatched drone mid-air, causing smoke to erupt, raising concerns about wildlife safety. (Instagram/droneshakk)

The incident, which has garnered over 5.8 million views, has left viewers stunned while also highlighting the risks drones pose to animals in the wild.

(Also read: Brave man saves UP village from 10-foot crocodile, carries it away on his shoulders. Watch)

The moment of impact

In the now-viral footage, the drone operator flies the device low over a swamp, capturing a close-up view of George. As the crocodile watches intently, it suddenly leaps out of the water with incredible speed, clamping down on the gadget. A mix of gasps and shouts can be heard as someone exclaims, “Oh my God, he’s eating it!”

Seconds after George sinks his teeth into the drone, plumes of smoke begin to rise from his mouth, suggesting the device's lithium-ion battery exploded. The dramatic encounter left viewers worried about potential injuries to the crocodile and raised questions about human interference in wildlife habitats.

Watch the clip here:

Unintended consequences

Experts have often cautioned against flying drones too close to animals, as their noise and appearance can trigger aggressive or defensive behaviours. In George's case, the explosion could have posed severe risks. Lithium-ion batteries emit toxic gases when damaged, which may harm animals if ingested or inhaled. While there is no confirmation on George's condition, the footage is a stark reminder of the unpredictable outcomes of human-wildlife interactions.

Social media reacts

The video has drawn mixed reactions from viewers, with many expressing concern for the crocodile and criticising the drone operator for invading its habitat.

(Also read: Shovel-wielding man chases crocodiles into pond while giggling in terrifying video. Watch)

One user remarked, “Why would you even fly a drone that close? Poor animal.” Another viewer added, “This is exactly why drones shouldn’t be used around wildlife.”

A third commenter wrote, “George didn’t deserve this. Hope he’s okay.” Meanwhile, others found humour in the situation, with one saying, “George is now the proud owner of some new tech!”

Another chimed in with, “This is both shocking and sad. We really need better drone regulations.”