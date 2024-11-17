Shovel-wielding man chases crocodiles into pond while giggling in terrifying video. Watch

A scary video showing a man maniacally laughing as he chases a group of crocodiles around a pond has gone viral on social media. In the video, the killer predators are laying on the edge of a body of water when the man charges at them with a shovel in his hand. The undated clip opens with the man pointing his shovel at the crocodiles who are seen lining the edge of an artificial body of water.(X/@AMAZlNGNATURE)

The undated clip opens with the man pointing his shovel at the reptiles who are seen lining the edge of an artificial body of water. Anticipating something to go wrong, some of the crocodiles leap into the water just as the man begins chasing them around the pond's perimeter.

As the animals scurry into the water, running away from their attacker, the man can be heard laughing. One crocodile, who appears to be unbothered by the shovel-wielding attacker, refuses to move. Just as it opens its jaw to scare the man away, he bangs the shovel on its head terrifying the animal who hurries into the water.

Watch the video here:

Giggling, the man continues his rampage on the large reptiles. As more crocodiles run away from him, any that come in his way are met with a swift thump on the head with the shovel. One of them tries to face-off against the man with its jaw open to attack him but is met with the similar bang of the shovel on the head.

Others quickly fall in line too and recede into the water seeing the man coming.

Internet asks "Why?'

The video has amassed a whopping 39.2 million views, stunning users across the world. While many were amused by the daredevil's antics, others were concerned for his safety.

One user wrote, "Why? They were just having a relaxing day. Don't hit them on the nose. That isn't very nice." Another said, "Nature's perfect predator is the one holding the shovel," referring to the video's caption that called the crocodiles "perfect predators".

"Now we know. Jurassic Park could've been saved by a shovel," joked a third user.

