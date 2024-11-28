Brave man saves UP village from 10-foot crocodile, carries it away on his shoulders. Watch

A video of a young man carrying a massive 10-foot-long crocodile on his shoulders in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district has gone viral on social media. The daring video has impressed users who praised the young man's bravery for carrying the dangerous animals effortlessly on his shoulders. In the video, the crocodile can be seen on the man's shoulders as he carries it to be relocated. (X/@ManojSh28986262)

In the video, the crocodile can be seen lying on the man's shoulders as he carries it to be relocated. According to forest department officials, the crocodile had been spotted last month in a pond in Pauthiyakhurd village and panic spread throughout the area because of the large reptile.

Scared villagers had to avoid going near the pond for water fearing an attack. After the crocodile did not leave the pond, the locals reported the situation to the forest department.

Take a look at the video here:

The forest department team arrived at the spot and tracked the crocodile for days. With the assistance of local villagers, they worked tirelessly to capture the crocodile and were able to successfully trap the enormous reptile.

Crocodile released in Yamuna

The man seen in the video works with the forest department and was given the responsibility of transporting the crocodile to the Yamuna River, where it was safely released back into its natural habitat.

"The video of a young man carrying a crocodile on his shoulder is rapidly going viral on social media. A giant crocodile had been terrorising the village for the past three weeks. After three weeks of close monitoring, the forest department team and experts caught the crocodile," read the caption of the post that shared two videos of the daring rescue.

One clip showed the forest department team holding down the reptile after capturing and the other showed the young man walking away with the crocodile on his shoulders.