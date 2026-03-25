‘Bazaarii aurat’: Imad Wasim’s ex-wife Sannia Ashfaq slams his new wife

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim’s ex-wife, Sannia Ashfaq, accused his wife Nyla Rajah of being a “homewrecker” in an explosive social media post this morning. Ashfaq accused Rajah of trying to take one of her children as she used a series of slurs against her. Imad Wasim and Nyla Rajah (L) and Sannia Ashfaq (R)

Imad Wasim and Sannia Ashfaq had tied the knot in 2019. The couple had three children together before separating in December 2025. Wasim married Nyla Rajah just two months after announcing his divorce.

The former Pakistani cricketer revealed his marriage to influencer Nyla Raja on Instagram, where he described his first marriage to Ashfaq as “one of the hardest chapters” of his life.

Ex-wife lashes out at Nyla Rajah In an Instagram Story shared this morning, Sannia Ashfaq hit out at her ex-husband’s wife.

“So this homewrecker wants one of my children? A bazaarii aurat like her will never have any place in my kids’ lives I won’t allow her shadow anywhere near them,” she declared.

The Instagram Story was live for at least eight hours before Ashfaq deleted it. (Also read: Pakistan’s Imad Wasim called 'cheater, homewrecker' in explosive post by ex-wife after second marriage announcement)