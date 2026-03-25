‘Bazaarii aurat’: Imad Wasim’s ex-wife Sannia Ashfaq slams his new wife
Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim’s ex-wife, Sannia Ashfaq, accused his wife Nyla Rajah of being a “homewrecker” in an explosive social media post
Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim’s ex-wife, Sannia Ashfaq, accused his wife Nyla Rajah of being a “homewrecker” in an explosive social media post this morning. Ashfaq accused Rajah of trying to take one of her children as she used a series of slurs against her.
Imad Wasim and Sannia Ashfaq had tied the knot in 2019. The couple had three children together before separating in December 2025. Wasim married Nyla Rajah just two months after announcing his divorce.
The former Pakistani cricketer revealed his marriage to influencer Nyla Raja on Instagram, where he described his first marriage to Ashfaq as “one of the hardest chapters” of his life.
Ex-wife lashes out at Nyla Rajah
In an Instagram Story shared this morning, Sannia Ashfaq hit out at her ex-husband’s wife.
“So this homewrecker wants one of my children? A bazaarii aurat like her will never have any place in my kids’ lives I won’t allow her shadow anywhere near them,” she declared.
The Instagram Story was live for at least eight hours before Ashfaq deleted it. (Also read: Pakistan’s Imad Wasim called 'cheater, homewrecker' in explosive post by ex-wife after second marriage announcement)
Not the first instance
This is not the first time that Ashfaq has lashed out at her ex-husband and his wife. In February, she had posted a video from their wedding, referring to Wasim as a “cheater” and Rajah as a homewrecker.
“Now everyone has seen the proof this homewrecker never once thought about my kids the cheater has finally been exposed and I want justice for my children and for everything we’ve been put through,” she wrote.
The post had generated a wave of sympathy for Ashfaq, who later accused her ex-husband of forcing her to undergo an abortion.
(Also read: Imad Wasim’s ex-wife shares painful, heartbreaking WhatsApp messages from Pakistani cricketer, seeks Mohsin Naqvi’s help)
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