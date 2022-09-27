Home / Trending / Beagle dog cutely looks into pet mom’s eyes as she works in this viral video

Beagle dog cutely looks into pet mom’s eyes as she works in this viral video

trending
Published on Sep 27, 2022 09:49 AM IST

In this video that has been shared on Instagram, one gets to see how an adorable Beagle dog keeps looking into its human's eyes while she tries to work.

The Beagle dog looks into its pet mom's eyes like this.&nbsp;(Instagram/@aakashialive)
The Beagle dog looks into its pet mom's eyes like this. (Instagram/@aakashialive)
BySohini Sengupta

If you are someone who has pets or is familiar with the kind of behaviours they exhibit, this video might not come as an entire surprise. But even if you are not familiar with what pets do, this video will be just as delightful a watch as it would if you knew. This particular video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going all kinds of viral ever since, owing to the cutest of reasons, will definitely make you want to keep watching it over and over again. The video involves a very adorable Beagle dog and its human. The name of the dog who can be seen in this video is Toto.

It opens to show how the pet mom of this cute dog is engrossed in some work. But as she tries to concentrate, her adorable dog can be seen, making some signature puppy eyes, and looking directly at her so as to receive some love and affection that it most rightfully deserves. The video has been shared on the Instagram page of this pet mom named Aakashi Alive.

Watch it here:

Posted on September 18, this video has received over 2.37 lakh likes on it as of now.

“Awww so cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hahahah loved how the song is in sync,” posted another individual. “How sweet,” wrote a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog. viral video viral cute video instagram pet + 4 more
dog. viral video viral cute video instagram pet + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out