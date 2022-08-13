Bear appears intoxicated after having ‘mad honey’ in Turkey, rescued. Watch

It is no secret that bear loves drinking honey. However, things took a different turn for this brown bear cub when she got her paws on a particular type called ‘mad honey’. The item left her intoxicated but thankfully, rescuers took care of her and now she is doing fine.

Turkey’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry shared a video of the bear on their official Facebook page and Twitter handle. In the video, the cub is seen sitting upright in an almost human-like position. The animal is then seen sitting in the same position at the back of a truck. The clip also shows her getting treated by veterinarians. They also shared that the bear is now “in good health” and getting the necessary treatment.

“Mad honey” is known as “deli bal” in Turkish, reports the Guardian. It is a special kind of honey that is produced in small quantities in the Black Sea Region of the country. This variant is produced when bees pollinate rhododendron flowers. The flowers contain a natural neurotoxin called grayanotoxin.

Take a look at the video:

While replying to their own tweet, the department also added that the new name of the bear is Balkız. “Balkız's health condition is good, we will leave her to her living space as soon as possible,” they added.

Sevimli ayıcığımızın adı “Balkız”😊



Kızımız adıyla yaşasın.



Balkız’ın sağlık durumu gayet iyi en kısa sürede yaşam alanına bırakağız. pic.twitter.com/4PJB6s3BhH — T.C. Tarım ve Orman Bakanlığı (@TCTarim) August 12, 2022

“Very nice name suggestion,” posted a Twitter user while reacting to the video. “When I read it, I said Balkız, the same name is written in the comments. I wish our Balkız get well soon, live in health and safety,” shared another. “Endless thanks to everyone who contributed, please let's have mercy on all living things and help them as much as we can,” wrote a third.