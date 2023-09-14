Bear barges into California home, hogs on plum sauce and mangoes

When a woman in California returned to her home, she was shocked to discover that a bear had broken into the house and raided her refrigerator. A bear broke into a house and ate food from someone's fridge. (Unsplash)

Chelsea Mapanda got to her home in the early hours to find her Sierra Madre house's side door opened. So, as she carefully looked through the window for an intruder, she discovered the fridge was open, and food was scattered all over the floor.

“I was walking through my courtyard, and I glanced to the left where my side door is and it was wide open. So, I automatically knew that a bear was in my house because we had been alerted that a bear was around," Mapanda told KTLA5.

She also said that the bear had eaten plum sauce, fresh honey, and mangoes from the fridge. (Also Read: Bear breaks into Florida home, drinks beer, hogs on snacks)

Shortly after that, the police arrived at her place and heard grunting sounds from inside the home. While waiting for assistance from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, police barricaded the area and waited outside the home with Mapanda.

According to UPI, the bear eventually left the residence on its own before wildlife officers arrived. Residents were advised to avoid the area until authorities confirmed that the animal was no longer present.

