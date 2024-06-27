Beauty brand holds ‘naamkaran’ ceremony for office kitten. Video is too cute to miss

When a Pune-based beauty brand added the cutest member to its team - an adorable little kitten - they went all out for its welcome. Nari'yal Cosmetics hosted a ‘naamkaran samaroh’ for the kitten, a video of which has been steadily going viral on Instagram. Meet Cocaya, the rescue kitten at Nari'yal Cosmetics.(Instagram/@nariyalcosmetics)

A naamkaran is a traditional Hindu ceremony performed to formally choose a name for a newborn. In the video, Nari'yal Cosmetics employees can be seen welcoming the white and orange kitten with an aarti. Tilak was applied to the kitten’s forehead and it was showered with marigold petals.

The office kitten was officially christened Cocaya.

The traditional naamkaran was followed by a cake cutting ceremony where one Nari’yal employee helped the kitten ‘cut’ a chocolate cake. At the end, the little furball received lots of cuddles and food.

Take a look at the video below:

While sharing the video on Instagram, Nari'yal Cosmetics explained that the kitten is a rescue. Two of the company’s employees found and rescued it, after which it found a place at their office.

Cat lovers in the comments section expressed their thanks to the company for rescuing the kitten and offered tips on proper feline care.

“So adorable. Please do get him/her vaccinated after a few weeks and neutered after a few months,” wrote one Instagram user. “Make sure to arrange litter boxes too,” another added.

A Hindustan Times report from 2015 had highlighted the growing trend of office pets in India and abroad. A fluffy companion in the workplace can act as a stress buster, multiple studies suggest. Because of this, many companies have added cats or dogs to their rosters in a trend that has its roots in the Silicon Valley.

“Over the past five years, non-tech companies in the US have begun adopting pets too,” says Kunal Sen, vice-president of HR consultancy Teamlease, told Hindustan Times at the time. “The dog at the Procter & Gamble office in the US is referred to as the vice president of canine communications. They also have a detailed succession plan in place. Google, Facebook and e-retailer Zing all have workspace pets.”