In a dramatic rescue, cat saved from 20-storey building after 12-hour ordeal

In a heart-wrenching situation, a dedicated rescue team noticed a frightened cat trapped in the grills of a 20-storey building in North Madras. The rescuers from the Blue Cross of India shared the process of safely extracting the cat from its precarious situation. The cat was rescued after 12 hours of being stuck in the grills.

"Our team saved a cat stuck in a 20-story building's grills in North Madras! The cat was trapped for 12+ hours, but our experts rappelled down to rescue it! The daring operation was a success & the cat's safe back in its territory," wrote Blue Cross of India in the caption of the post. (Also Read: Cat clings to car's door in Dubai flood, viral video shows tale of survival)

They also posted a video of the rescue. The clip begins by showing the team informing the building residents about the cat rescue. Then, a person accesses the grills from the terrace and descends with safety equipment attached. The cat is then safely extracted from the grills and taken to safety.

Watch the video of the cat rescue here:

This post was shared on June 18. Since being posted, it has gained more than 9.2 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. (Also Read: Viral Video: Florida cop rescues kitten stranded on highway with help from truck driver)

Here's what people had to say:

An individual said, "Man, you guys are amazing. I know it's your job, but you have my admiration!"

Another person added, "It's great to know that there are still some heroes in this world who care for animals and would go to such heights to help them."

"Much love to your team. You are nothing short of angels. God bless you all," commented a third person.

Instagram user Martha Hidalgo said, "Such a beautiful human gesture to rescue a kitty in distress at possible risk of their lives. Bless you for your kindness."