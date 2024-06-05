Viral Video: Florida cop rescues kitten stranded on highway with help from truck driver
The viral video shows a cop in Florida teaming up with a truck driver to rescue a kitten from a highway.
A police officer in Florida was on patrol when he spotted a kitten lying in the middle of a highway. He stopped his car and took the help of a truck driver to rescue the feline. A video of the rescue was shared by the Alachua Police Department on Facebook and it has been winning people’s hearts.
“Last week, while on patrol, officer Stanfield located a kitten lying down in the middle of NW US Hwy 441, while vehicles continued to pass within feet of it. Officer Stanfield stopped to rescue the kitten from the roadway. Thanks to the help of a Mi Apa Latin Cafe driver who used their truck to assist in stopping traffic, the kitten was safely removed from danger,” wrote the Alachua Police Department while sharing the video on Facebook.
It added, “We're thrilled to share that this little furball has found a loving forever home with one of our amazing dispatchers.”
The video opens to show a kitten lying on the road, a few feet away from a truck, as the vehicles continue to pass by. As the video goes on, Stanfield picks up the black-coloured kitten in his hand and takes it with him. Towards the end of the video, he drives the car with one hand while holding the kitten in the other.
Watch the rescue video here:
The video, which was shared on May 23, has accumulated over 69,000 views and still counting. Additionally, it has over 1,300 reactions and a flurry of comments.
Check out how people reacted to this rescue video here:
“Officer Stanfield continues to be awesome,” wrote an individual.
Another added, “Thank you for rescuing this sweet kitty!”
“OMG, that little one on that busy highway. Good save!” expressed a third.
A fourth commented, “I hope he is the new patrol cat.”
“That's one lucky kitten,” said a fifth.
A sixth joined, “Thank you both for showing compassion.”
“The car going past with an officer in the middle of traffic. Thanks for saving the kitty!” wrote a seventh.
