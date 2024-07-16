Behind the scenes of Ambani wedding: Food served on mini train, guests line up to greet newlyweds

YouTuber Agasthya Shah gave his followers a behind-the-scene look at the Ambani wedding reception, where food was served on a mini train, AR Rahman and Shreya Ghoshal gave a melodious performance, and hundreds of guests lined up to meet the newlyweds. The Ambani family celebrated Anant Ambani's wedding with pomp and vigour, glittering with stars from the pre-wedding festivities to baraat.

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. He married his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant, daughter of healthcare entrepreneurs Viren and Shaila Merchant, in a star-studded ceremony on July 12 in Mumbai.

The lavish wedding was followed by three equally lavish receptions over the next three days. Agasthya Shah had the opportunity to attend one of these receptions and described the venue at “too pretty to be real” - Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding reception was held at Jio World Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

“All the ceilings were decorated with flowers,” said Shah in his video, adding that there were many activities organised for the guests by the Ambani family. He said he saw “so many celebrities” - panning his camera to capture Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff.

Shah gave his followers a glimpse of the “crazy” long queue of guests lining up to meet the newlyweds. “The Ambani and Merchant families were up onstage sweetly meeting everyone,” the influencer said in his video.

As many social media users wondered what food was served to the guests, Shah also showed a number of delicacies placed on a working mini train.

Take a look at the video below:

Several other influencers also attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities on Day 3, including Komal Pandey, Dolly Singh, Apoorva Mukhija.

The Day 3 festivities, titled Mangal Utsav, also saw Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman and National Award-winning singer Shreya Ghoshal reunite on stage.