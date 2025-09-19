'Being ready is a myth': Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh reveals 7 life lessons women often learn too late

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh recently shared a heartfelt post on Instagram that struck a chord with many. In her post, she listed seven truths every woman tends to realise too late in life, encouraging women to embrace their own journeys instead of chasing outside approval. Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh opened up about 7 truths every woman realised too late in life.(@ghazalalagh/Instagram)

“7 truths every woman realises too late in life,” read the title of the post.

Alagh began her post with a simple yet powerful question: “Which one hits you the hardest?” She urged everyone to save these reminders for days when they forget how far they have come.

Her reflections touched on the everyday pressures many women face, spending years chasing other people’s opinions, scrolling through lives that appear more perfect, and rehearsing explanations for decisions that were theirs to make.

Key life lessons shared:

Alagh highlighted seven simple yet striking truths about life and self-growth. She wrote that confidence is not about being better than others but about realising there is no need to compare yourself with anyone.

Someone’s effort is a reflection of their interest in you, and a normal day for one person can be another’s dream, so gratitude matters every day. She reminded everyone that time alone does not heal wounds; acceptance does.

She also pointed out the irony of age expectations, where turning 30 is labelled “old,” yet a life lost at 30 is considered “young,” urging women not to feel pressured by timelines.

Alagh stressed that being fully ready is a myth; growth comes from starting, failing, and figuring things out along the way. Finally, she encouraged choosing the thrill of “I can’t believe I did this” over the regret of “I should have done it.”

Check out the post here:

Here's how people reacted to this post:

The comment section quickly filled with appreciation as many called Ghazal Alagh’s words “refreshing” and “eye-opening.”

One of the users, Shatakshi Singh Gupta, commented, “Absolutely true and heartfelt.”

A second user commented, “Spot on, relate hard to every fact, especially the number 1.”

"No 4 and 5 have hit the hardest! Thank you for all these reminders, truly inspirational and much needed," another user commented.

Several users shared how the reminders felt deeply personal, with some admitting they needed to hear them on a difficult day.