Bengaluru Airport helps man find his lost watch, he shares a heartening post

There are several times when we are at the airport; we might forget something or the other behind. It could be a bag, bracelet, or anything that we lose, and once we leave them behind, there are very few chances of finding them again. But in a recent turn of events, when a man left his watch at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, he never thought that the airport authorities would find it again for him.

Businessman Anders Andersen, who recently travelled to India, stated on LinkedIn that he accidentally left his watch in one of the X-ray trays when returning to Denmark. The watch belonged to his late grandfather and held a sentimental meaning for him.

He further added, "But incredibly(!), Sunday morning @ 01:41am, I received a mail from Bengaluru Airport Terminal Lost & Found confirming that they had recovered my watch and that it was ready for pick-up in the airport. A representative from our local partner TCS then drove out to the airport and picked up the watch. And another representative due for returning to Denmark brought my watch back to my wrist, where it is again now."

Take a look at the full post here:

Andres Andersen's LinkedIn post.(LinkedIn/@Andres Andersen)

This post was shared two days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked 30,000 times and has several comments.

A LinkedIn user said, "That's an incredible story, and thank you for sharing it. People all around the world are generally kind and honest. I am so glad that you got your precious watch back." A second person said, "Great story! I completely understand your feeling on this, as I very much value all my watches for their sentimental value to me!" A third user commented, "Incredible example of coordination, process, performance, and value delivered. Kudos to all the involved teams for setting this example."