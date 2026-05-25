Bengaluru Amazon employee praises woman auto driver for choosing freedom over ‘washing utensils’

An Amazon employee in Bengaluru has shared a heartwarming encounter with a woman auto driver, whose simple yet powerful reason for choosing the profession has struck a chord with many on social media. An Amazon employee’s post about a Bengaluru woman auto driver’s inspiring work choice went viral online. (Instagram/shree__yeahh)

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Taking to Instagram, Shreyashi Sinha posted a video showing the woman driver behind the wheel of an auto rickshaw as she opened up about work, independence and freedom.

In the text overlaid on the clip, Sinha shared that the driver had come to pick her up but was facing some issue with her phone. She then asked Sinha to guide her with the directions. What began as a casual ride soon turned into a meaningful conversation.

‘I admire women who choose work that gives freedom’ While speaking to the driver, Sinha asked her what made her choose to drive an auto. The woman’s reply, shared by Sinha in the post, was direct and full of confidence.

(Also read: ‘Such a gentleman’: Bengaluru auto driver notices passenger admiring flowers, surprises her with a bunch)

She wrote, “Today, a lady auto driver came to pick me up. She was facing some issue with her phone, so she asked me to guide her with the directions. While casually talking to her, I asked what made her choose driving an auto. She smiled and said, 'Bartan majne se toh accha hai auto chalana, kyuki mujhe ghumna bhi pasand hai aur yahan time ka bhi koi restriction nahi hai jitna marzi, jab marzi auto chala sakti hu aur kahin bhi ja sakti hu. I genuinely admire women who chooses work that gives her independence, and freedom.”

The post has since gathered more than 3 million views, with many users appreciating the woman’s spirit and the dignity she associated with her work.

Watch the clip here: