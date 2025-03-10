Bengaluru auto rickshaw driver swaps stiff regular seat for stylish comfy chair: ‘Gamer hoga’

Bengaluru, known for its innovative streak and out-of-the-box thinking, has once again proven why it is often dubbed the most creative city in India. This time, an auto-rickshaw driver has left users in awe with his unique modification—replacing his standard driver’s seat with a plush, fancy chair for ultimate comfort. A Bengaluru auto driver went viral for replacing his seat with a fancy chair.(Reddit/KittKittGuddeHaakonu)

A picture of the modified auto was shared on social media, capturing the attention of many. The image, posted on Reddit by the handle KittKittGuddeHaakonu, quickly gained traction online. The caption read, “Pakka Local Auto Gamer”, adding to the amusement of internet users.

Internet reacts to the fancy auto seat

As expected, social media users had a lot to say about this unconventional upgrade. One user quipped, “This is peak Bengaluru behaviour. Innovation in every corner!” Another amused netizen commented, “Auto rides just got an upgrade—next up, gaming chairs?”

A third user joked, “When comfort meets jugaad, only in Bengaluru!” while another remarked, “Honestly, this looks way more comfortable than my office chair.” Some even wondered if such seating choices should be the new norm for auto drivers, with one user stating, “Maybe this should be a standard feature in all autos.”

Not the first time: Bengaluru’s auto drivers keep surprising

Interestingly, this is not the first instance of an auto driver opting for a more luxurious seat. A similar incident went viral earlier when an auto driver in Bengaluru replaced his seat with an ergonomic swivel office chair. The image, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Shivani Matlapudi, showcased the driver sitting comfortably on a full-fledged office chair while manoeuvring through the city.

Sharing the post, Matlapudi wrote, “Auto driver’s seat had an office chair fixed for extra comfort. Man, I love Bangalore.” The image sparked a wave of reactions, with many praising the driver’s ingenuity and some even joking about bringing their own chairs to auto rides.