Bengaluru brewery leaves customers waiting over 2 hours on Valentines despite reservations: ‘Paid ₹2,000 cover charges’
Couples in Bengaluru were seen waiting for hours on Valentine's Day at a brewery despite paying cover charges.
A night out turned into a long wait and bitter disappointment for hundreds of couples in Bengaluru after a popular brewery overbooked tables on Valentine's Day.
What was meant to be a romantic evening quickly became a scene of chaos, confusion, and frustration, with many guests left queuing for hours and paying hefty cover charges without ever getting a table.
A video of a long queue outside the Bengaluru brewery shows couples waiting in the evening chill, frustrated and anxious.
The video was shared on Instagram by Akshay Kumawat, with the caption, “What happens when you let tables get booked beyond the capacity.”
Couples wait for hours:
In the video, a long queue is seen with couples waiting anxiously and frustrated for their turn. Some areas were chaotic as the brewery struggled to manage the crowd.
A bold text overlay in the video reads, “Valentines ruined for 100s of couples in Bengaluru.”
According to the post, many had made reservations and paid hefty cover charges, some up to ₹2,000 per person, but were left waiting for hours without any tables.
“People paid even up to ₹2000 cover charge as well and had to struggle to get the refund back.” Kumawat adds.
Several customers also reported difficulties in securing refunds for the amounts they had already paid.
The video sparked outrage and raised questions about the brewery’s overbooking and management of high-demand events.
HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.
Social media reacts:
Instagram users expressed frustration and disbelief at the brewery’s poor management.
Many criticised the overbooking and long waits, questioning how customers could be left without tables despite reservations.
Other users warned diners to be careful when booking high-demand events and to check cover charge policies in advance.
One of the users commented, “Humans are funny! Why would you lose your peace on a good day, waiting in a queue?”
A second user commented, “Y'all just live for the social media Hype man. Now wait in the queue.”
A third user commented, “Just to eat some subpar overpriced nonsense with some alcohol.”
“Couples at home winning,” another user commented.
The video was shared on February 15, 2026, and since then, it has gained 4 million views and more than 22,000 likes.