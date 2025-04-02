Bengaluru CEO takes bus to work, surpised by price of ticket: 'I'm still stunned'

Capitalmind CEO and founder Deepak Shenoy shared that he recently decided to take a bus to his Bengaluru office instead of his usual walk and was stunned to find that the ticket costed him only ₹6. Deepak Shenoy, founder of Capitalmind, opted for public transport to get to work.(Instgram, X/@deepak.shenoy)

Shenoy, who has previously shared his insights on popular topics like AI, food delivery apps, and travel, revealed that he was accustomed to walking to work every day—a 30-minute journey to the office. However, due to a knee injury, he decided to try out the bus and was shocked to see how little the commute cost.

"I took a bus for ₹6 today and walked 30 min to office. I'm still stunned that there's something that costs ₹6," he wrote. He also added that he did not need to worry about producing the fare as cash as the bus had a UPI QR scanner so he could easily pay for his journey.

Take a look at the post here:

The post earned praised from many users who were delighted that the CEO promoted using public transport. "Public Transport, if promoted well, can transform the way Indians commute. Safety, reliability, and affordability are 3 key aspects of any successful public transport system," said one of them.

Another wrote, "It is interesting you threw light on public transport. The only way the public can improve their lives is through a cheap public transportation system which can be a game changer for the poor and middle class. Public transport is the lifeline of any city for the local and for the migrants."

Other pointed out that the bus fare was not too low as there were still everyday items used by the poor and migrants that cost ₹6 or even less.

"Sir you get decent food in Amma Canteen for 6 rupees! Amma Unavagam Idli at ₹1, pongal at ₹5, sambar rice at ₹5, curd rice at ₹3 and two chappatis with dal at ₹3," wrote one user. Another shared a picture of the hugely popular Parle-G bisuit which still costs ₹5.

