Bengaluru commuter details how a 20-minute ride became a 3.5-hour ordeal over 20 years

A viral Reddit post has struck a deep chord with local commuters after a Bengaluru resident detailed how a once-breezy 20-minute ride has, over the years, devolved into an exhausting 3.5-hour daily battle. After switching from a car to a two-wheeler commute between Vidyaranyapura and Whitefield, the resident was hit by the harsh realities of the city's infrastructure. Pictures shared by a Reddit user while posting about traffic in Bengaluru. (Reddit)

“From 20-Minute Rides to 3.5-Hour Commute,” the Reddit user wrote, adding, “Recently I switched from commuting by car to riding a bike to office — from Vidyaranyapura to Whitefield. When I used to drive, the total commute time to and fro on a good day itself was close to 3.5 hours. Honestly, it never really hit me because the increase happened gradually over the years. More importantly, inside the car I was always occupied — music, podcasts, or sometimes calls. But on 22 May 2026, while riding back home, a few thoughts suddenly struck me.”

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At that moment, the commuter realised how much their commute time had increased over the years. “I remembered my first ride to Whitefield on the Ring Road around 2005–2006 with my friend on a CBZ. Back then, even though it was the Ring Road, there were still a good number of trees along the stretch. I still remember reaching TESCO for an interview in just 20-25 minutes.”

The individual explained, “In the last 20 years, there has probably not been a single day when there was no work happening on the Ring Road towards Whitefield,” adding, “I remember the Ring Road before the flyovers and underpasses.”