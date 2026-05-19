Bengaluru man leaves Bellandur at 5 pm, remains stuck in traffic 3+ hours later

Rangarajan noted that as per Google Maps , he could have reached his destination in about the same time if he had simply walked.

According to Rangarajan, it took him nearly 1.5 hours to travel from Kalyan Nagar to Manyata Tech Park — a distance of just 2 to 3 km. He also pointed out that there was “not a single traffic police personnel in sight”.

Varun Rangarajan wrote in an X post that he left Bellandur at 5:17 pm but remained stuck in traffic hours later. His post was shared online at 8:52 pm, meaning he had spent over three hours stuck in traffic already.

A Bengaluru man’s social media post describing his evening commute on the city’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) has gone viral, once again putting the spotlight on the city’s notorious traffic congestion.

“Left Bellandur at 5:17 pm today and still stuck on ORR. It’s taken almost 1.5 hours to go from Kalyan Nagar to Manyata and there’s not a single traffic police personnel in sight. Google Maps says it would’ve taken me almost the same time to walk home,” Rangarajan said in his X post.

Bengaluru’s notorious traffic Bengaluru ranked as the world’s second and India’s most congested city, with an average congestion level of 74.4 per cent, according to the TomTom Traffic Index 2025.

The data shows that people travelling in Bengaluru take an average of 36 minutes and 9 seconds to cover 10 km within the city. This was 2 minutes and 4 seconds more than in 2024.

(Also read: Bengaluru second on list of world's most congested cities; 7 days lost in traffic in 2025, says index)

The time taken to commute is significantly worse during rush hours. In the morning rush hour, it took 41 minutes and 6 seconds to travel 10 km, with an average congestion level of 94.2 per cent and an average speed of 14.6 km/h. In the evening rush hour, the same distance took 45 minutes and 27 seconds, with congestion at 115.2 per cent and an average speed of 13.2 km/h.

Bengaluru’s traffic snarls have been blamed on a combination of explosive population growth and inadequate infrastructure.