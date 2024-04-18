 Bengaluru company charges ₹1,500 for hugging trees at Cubbon Park: ‘Forest Bathing Experience’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru company charges 1,500 for hugging trees at Cubbon Park: ‘Forest Bathing Experience’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 18, 2024 01:59 PM IST

“There's a new scam in the market,” an X user wrote while posting about a ‘Forest Bathing Experience’ for ₹1,500 at Cubbon Park in Bengaluru.

An X user’s tweet on offering a “Forest Bathing Experience” to people in Bengaluru for 1,500 has gone viral. A company called Trove Experiences shared an ad posting on conducting a “The healing power of forests” session at Cubbon Park.

The image shows a Bengaluru company offering a ‘Forest Bathing Experience’ for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,500. (X/@AJayAWhy)
The image shows a Bengaluru company offering a ‘Forest Bathing Experience’ for 1,500. (X/@AJayAWhy)

“Babe, wake up! There's a new scam in the market,” an X user wrote while sharing a screenshot of the ad. It shows a few people leaning against a tree. The screenshot also shows all the seats have sold out.

Also Read: Bengaluru traffic signboard 'follow someone home' goes viral thanks to quirky twist

“Our day-to-day lives in the city can get pretty stressful, and finding a dedicated time and place to reconnect with nature, free from all the noise to hear your own voice, can be quite a challenge. Shinrin Yoku, or the Japanese art of Forest Bathing, is an immersive, silent, and soulful walk into the forest from where you emerge feeling more centred,” the company's official website wrote about the event.

“This experience will involve a guided forest walk infused with wholesome nature-related activities,” they added.

Take a look at the post here:

Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 2.1 lakh views and counting. The share has further collected more than 4,400 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this post?

“This happening right behind the high court is icing on the cake,” posted an X user.

“When your daily life does not see much beyond the walls of office and home, Cubbon Park surely feels like a forest,” shared another.

Also Read: Gold and silver pani puri from Bengaluru goes viral, people call it 'absolutely unnecessary'

“I'm that urban girl who would have actually signed up for such things, and then I saw Cubbon Park. WTH,” commented a third.

“WTH Is happening here,” expressed a fourth.

“We bathe in the forest, or we bathe trees in the forest. I didn’t get the headline of the portal,” questioned a fifth.

“Why is it sold out,” joined a sixth.

And this being sold out?” added a seventh.

“Why do I need to pay to do this if I have trees nearby,” wrote an eighth.

