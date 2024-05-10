Bengaluru dad adorns his auto with balloon on daughter's birthday. Viral video spreads warmth
May 10, 2024 05:14 PM IST
A Bengaluru resident caputured the heartwarming moment while she was travelling in the autorickshaw.
In a moving display of a father's love, an autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru adorned his humble vehicle with a balloon to mark his daughter's birthday. A city resident travelling in the three-wheeler captured the heartwarming gesture that has resonated with other social media users.
“It was his daughter’s birthday,” marketing professional Sumedha Uppal wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a short clip that shows the auto driver from behind, with a solo pink balloon attached to the roof of the moving vehicle and swaying in the wind.
See the father's sweet gesture for his daughter here:
The six-second clip has over 2.47 lakh views and over 11,000 ‘likes’ on X.
