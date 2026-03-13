Bengaluru founder admits nervousness before appraisal meeting: ‘Today I will be on other side of table’

A Bengaluru based founder recently sparked a conversation on social media after sharing his thoughts about conducting appraisal meetings for his team. Posting on X, the founder, who goes by the username @striver_79, spoke candidly about the anxiety he felt ahead of evaluating employees. A Bengaluru founder reflected on being on the other side of appraisal meetings, admitting he felt nervous about employees’ reactions. (Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: Bengaluru founder says ‘Instagram addiction is very real’ after observing metro commuters glued to their phones)

In his post, he reflected on how roles can change over time and how stepping into a leadership position brings its own challenges.

“A year back, I attended an appraisal meeting. Today, I will be on the other side of the table. Honestly, I am more nervous and tensed about this than I thought I would be. How will everyone take it? Will everyone be happy? Will I be able to help them improve individually with the right feedback? Will they stay here post this? There are just so many thoughts in my mind. Running this isn't easy as it looks from the outside, there are so many factors.”

Take a look here at the post: