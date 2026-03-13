Bengaluru founder admits nervousness before appraisal meeting: ‘Today I will be on other side of table’
A Bengaluru founder shared his nervousness about conducting appraisal meetings for his team.
A Bengaluru based founder recently sparked a conversation on social media after sharing his thoughts about conducting appraisal meetings for his team. Posting on X, the founder, who goes by the username @striver_79, spoke candidly about the anxiety he felt ahead of evaluating employees.
In his post, he reflected on how roles can change over time and how stepping into a leadership position brings its own challenges.
“A year back, I attended an appraisal meeting. Today, I will be on the other side of the table. Honestly, I am more nervous and tensed about this than I thought I would be. How will everyone take it? Will everyone be happy? Will I be able to help them improve individually with the right feedback? Will they stay here post this? There are just so many thoughts in my mind. Running this isn't easy as it looks from the outside, there are so many factors.”
Take a look here at the post:
The honest reflection resonated with many users online. According to the post, it has garnered more than 32,000 views on the platform.
Social media users weigh in
Several users shared their thoughts in the comments section, raising questions and offering encouragement.
One user questioned the time allotted for performance discussions, writing, “Where is the buffer period, if a candidate what's more inputs or want more detailed insights on their performance 15mins many not be enough, it will hamper rest all candidates schedule.”
Responding to the concern, the founder clarified the process, saying, “We had one more meeting before this. This one is about updating new salaries. We have an open calendar, so people can schedule anytime they feel like it.”
Another user asked about employee benefits, writing, “Just curious whether you offer health and insurance benefits to employees or not ?”
The founder replied, “Yups we have. 5L for everyone.”
Other users appreciated the founder’s transparency and concern for his team. One comment read, “This shows how much you care for your coworkers. Great!”
Another wrote, “When you think about the team’s individual growth, the company grows faster. Not every founder realizes this, but a strong team can create the biggest impact in a startup.”
A different user commented, “Your discipline really shows here. would love to know how you manage your day.”
Meanwhile, another user wished the team well, writing, “All the best to both the parties. I hope you guys make it.”
