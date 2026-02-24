Bengaluru founder claims candidate with 2 YOE bagged ₹13 lakh-a-month job
The Bengaluru-based founder of a recruitment company has claimed that a candidate used their platform to land a job paying ₹13 lakh per month.
The Bengaluru-based founder of a recruitment company has claimed that a candidate used their platform to land a job paying ₹13 lakh per month. The job was attractive not just for its staggering package of ₹1.5 crore per annum but also because it allowed the candidate to work from home. This, at least, was the claim made by Sumit Singh, founder of Rightfit.
Singh was responding to a social media thread on tech salaries in India when he made this revelation. His claim was met with a mixture of admiration and disbelief on X (formerly Twitter).
Tech salaries in India
The conversation began when an X user named Saurabh claimed that it is easy to make ₹5 lakh per month after three to four years of experience, if one is a techie in India. (Also read: ‘Bandana Girl’ breaks the internet — and a Bengaluru founder’s job post too)
An employee of Fal AI responded to this post saying that even earning ₹9 lakh per month is doable, but it can cause the employee to lose sleep.
Sumit Singh, the founder of Rightfit, chimed in at this point. Singh revealed that last year, one candidate with just two years of experience managed to land a job paying ₹13 lakh per month through Rightfit — a platform that connects recruiters with top talent based on proof of work.
A staggering salary
Singh said that the salary of ₹13 lakh per month (or ₹1.5 crore per annum) was the highest salary anyone had managed to land through their recruitment platform.
“One of the candidates with 2 YOE from @rightfitso landed a ₹13L/month remote job last year. That’s the highest we’ve placed so far,” Singh said.
“This year, the plan is to double down on this and make sure candidates with amazing proof of work land even better jobs!” added the Bengaluru-based founder.
Internet surprised
X users were much surprised by the founder’s claims. “I would like to know the portfolio of that candidate,” wrote one person in the comments section. “Holy f*** 13 LPM,” another said.
Singh replied to this saying that the role was “for a series A funded startup with a small team!”
Asked to show proof, the founder of Rightfit replied, “We have a page on the site where we showcase testimonials from founders + team members, you can check that out. (we’ll also be updating it with more testimonials and the roles we’ve closed this year so far very soon)”
(Also read: Indian-origin founder reflects on losing 'best employee' after rejecting WFH request: 'I said no because...')
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More