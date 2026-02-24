Bengaluru founder claims candidate with 2 YOE bagged ₹13 lakh-a-month job

The Bengaluru-based founder of a recruitment company has claimed that a candidate used their platform to land a job paying ₹13 lakh per month. The job was attractive not just for its staggering package of ₹1.5 crore per annum but also because it allowed the candidate to work from home. This, at least, was the claim made by Sumit Singh, founder of Rightfit. The techie graduated in 2023 and started a career with a campus placement offering 14 LPA. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

Singh was responding to a social media thread on tech salaries in India when he made this revelation. His claim was met with a mixture of admiration and disbelief on X (formerly Twitter).

Tech salaries in India The conversation began when an X user named Saurabh claimed that it is easy to make ₹5 lakh per month after three to four years of experience, if one is a techie in India. (Also read: ‘Bandana Girl’ breaks the internet — and a Bengaluru founder’s job post too)

An employee of Fal AI responded to this post saying that even earning ₹9 lakh per month is doable, but it can cause the employee to lose sleep.

Sumit Singh, the founder of Rightfit, chimed in at this point. Singh revealed that last year, one candidate with just two years of experience managed to land a job paying ₹13 lakh per month through Rightfit — a platform that connects recruiters with top talent based on proof of work.

A staggering salary Singh said that the salary of ₹13 lakh per month (or ₹1.5 crore per annum) was the highest salary anyone had managed to land through their recruitment platform.

“One of the candidates with 2 YOE from @rightfitso landed a ₹13L/month remote job last year. That’s the highest we’ve placed so far,” Singh said.

“This year, the plan is to double down on this and make sure candidates with amazing proof of work land even better jobs!” added the Bengaluru-based founder.