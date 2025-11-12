‘Bandana Girl’ breaks the internet — and a Bengaluru founder’s job post too

Sometimes, social media posts explode online for no apparent reason. That seems to be the case with ‘Bandana Girl’. The 'Bandana Girl' has broken the internet with 15 million views on her video.(X/@w0rdgenerator)

Who is Bandana Girl?

For those who may need some context, on November 2, a woman posted a video of herself travelling in an autorickshaw. The video showed her wearing a white top, silver earrings, makeup on her face and a bandana around her head – earning her the moniker of Bandana Girl.

In just 10 days, the video has collected a whopping 15 million views, 53,000 likes, over 7,000 comments, and sparked a wave of copycats. Several users have recreated the outfit and others have said that the video kept popping up on their timelines. “I have seen this Bandana girl more than my parents this month,” one X user declared.

All this to say that the ‘Bandana Girl’ video has exploded online — and people are now riding on her coattails to get a piece of her viral fame.

Bengaluru CEO reacts

One among such people was Sumit Singh, the Bengaluru-based founder of a recruitment agency called Rightfit.

Singh advertised job openings at his company by quote-tweeting the Bandana Girl.

“We’re hiring for multiple roles at Rightfit! If you’re looking for a job and have solid proof of work, apply today!” he wrote on X.

Singh was candid about why he advertised job vacancies by reacting to a totally unrelated video — he wanted to piggyback on the success of said video.

“Saw somewhere that quoting this tweet boosts reach so here i am, testing my luck,” he wrote.

The trick seems to have worked for Singh, whose post has collected over 2 lakh views in a day.

“What sorcery is this? Seems to be working. Let me try it,” wrote one amazed X user in the comments section. “Now I don't know if you are actually hiring or just engagement baiting,” another said.