Bengaluru founder shares video of electric pole bursting during heavy rain in Indiranagar: 'Electric wires go brrrr'

A Bengaluru founder’s video showing electric wires bursting during heavy rain in Indiranagar has gone viral on X, highlighting the city’s recurring infrastructure concerns amid intense pre-monsoon showers.

The video was shared on X by Niket Raj Dwivedi, founder of Medial. (X/@niketrajdwivedi)

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Fresh evening showers lashed several parts of Bengaluru on Thursday, with heavy rain and strong winds disrupting normal life and slowing traffic movement across key roads. According to reports, areas including Majestic, MG Road, Gandhinagar, Richmond Circle, Ulsoor, Indiranagar and Old Airport Road witnessed intense rainfall. Several roads were waterlogged as rainwater accumulated rapidly, leading to long traffic snarls and difficult commutes across the city.

Amid the downpour, a short video shared on X by Niket Raj Dwivedi, founder of Medial, caught attention online. The 13-second clip showed an electric pole in Indiranagar sparking repeatedly before the wires appeared to burst during the rain.

“Heavy rains in Indiranagar and of course electric wires go brrrr,” Dwivedi wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look below:

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The clip quickly drew reactions from social media users, many of whom raised safety concerns over exposed wiring and electrical infrastructure in the city.

“Yes very unsafe. I recommend everyone to check pole wiring. I had changed my external wires to insulated ones thru BESCOM. Reason is they put insulation tape rather than the insulation tube. The insulation tape dries out fast exposing the wires,” one user commented.

“it's a short perhaps because the wires are naked. No citizenship activity for this lmao,” commented another. Responding to the comment, Dwivedi said, “Yes the wire was naked and was glowing red before blowing up.”

“Diwali came early this monsoon,” jokingly wrote a third user.

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(Also Read: Manifesting a BMW at 26 to buying it: Bengaluru techie's viral video captures parents' pure joy)

Bengaluru weather

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in Bengaluru over the coming days. The weather department said wind speeds could reach nearly 40 kmph in isolated parts of the city and advised commuters to remain cautious during thunderstorms.

Between May 22 and May 24, coastal Karnataka is also expected to witness frequent thunderstorms and strong winds, according to the IMD.