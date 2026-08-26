Bengaluru founder shares why he sold 1.8 crore Mumbai house for Ducati: 'Buying the bike isn’t the stupid decision'

A Bengaluru-based founder has revealed why he sold his Mumbai house to buy a Ducati XDiavel, saying the decision was less about the bike and more about choosing to live in the present.

Subhash Choudhary is the co-founder and CTO of e-commerce platform Dukaan. (X/@subhashchy)

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"I sold my house to buy a Ducati. Yes. That Dukaan founder/CTO sold his house for a f*cking Ducati," Subhash Choudhary, co-founder and CTO of e-commerce platform Dukaan, wrote in an X post.

Choudhary shared that he bought a house in Mumbai for ₹1.8 crore in 2018. But after starting Dukaan in 2020, he moved to Bengaluru, while the house remained in Mumbai. "The house stayed in Mumbai. I didn't. But the EMI followed me everywhere," he wrote, adding that he continued paying more than ₹1 lakh a month in EMIs, which was mostly interest.

"Every month, I told myself the lie millions of us tell ourselves: "It's an investment. It'll appreciate. Hold long enough and it'll make sense,'" he said.

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{{^usCountry}} "For a house I barely lived in. An asset 1,000 km away. A present I kept postponing for a tomorrow that never came," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "For a house I barely lived in. An asset 1,000 km away. A present I kept postponing for a tomorrow that never came," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Choudhary said that the pressure of building a startup and the anxiety that came with it made him realise that a 20-year mortgage was not going to fix his head. He eventually sold the house and bought a Ducati XDiavel.

"At some point, 'investing for the future' becomes a very expensive way of refusing to live in the present. Meanwhile, The endless grind of Building a startup, the middle-of-the-night anxiety, the weight of keeping the machinery moving was keeping my head spinning at all times. A 20-year mortgage on a piece of concrete wasn't going to fix my head. I needed a release valve. So I sold the house and bought a Ducati XDiavel," the founder said.

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(Also Read: Bengaluru techie says buying a home brought what renting never could: ‘It was not my journey alone’)

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Further, describing the motorcycle, Choudhary highlighted its 1,262cc V-twin engine, 156 hp and Brembo brakes. He said riding it, including a late-night ride around Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, gave him a sense of release.

"The second the engine fires. The sound. The first twist of the throttle. When it roars to life, the happiness hits so hard I cry inside my helmet," he wrote.

He also recalled two encounters during a ride that reinforced his belief that he had made the right decision.

First, he recalled meeting an elderly man who approached him at a traffic signal and asked if he could twist the Ducati's throttle once. Choudhary agreed.

Later, a motorcycle enthusiast in his thirties stopped him and asked for a ride on the XDiavel. Choudhary said that he gave him one and had never seen someone that happy.

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Reflecting on the elderly MotoGP fan, Choudhary questioned whether having the money at 60 would matter if he was no longer able to experience the things he wanted. "Buying the bike isn't the stupid decision. The stupid decision is not buying it, and realizing too late that the moment already passed," he wrote.

"I spent years building a future. Maybe it's time I start living in it. And for you; Stop going into debt for your future. Go buy your present. Get into debt if you have to.. Get the bike. Get the ridiculous music system. Build the home lab. Book the trip. Buy the thing that makes you cry inside," he concluded.

(Also read: ‘People are being scammed’: Founder sparks debate over Bengaluru’s coconut water prices)

Social media reactions

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The post drew reactions from users who shared similar experiences of buying their dream bikes and prioritising experiences.

One user wrote, "The exact feeling when I got mine, only thing it's too late for 1 AM rides now."

"Life is about living the moments and creating memories and here you just created a new and amazing memory for yourself!" commented another.

"Invest in what make ur inner child happy, and that's the whole point," wrote a third user.