Bengaluru Gen Z from viral ‘I’m quitting my job tomorrow’ video now regrets it. Here’s why

A Bengaluru-based Gen Z who recently went viral for announcing that he would quit his "boring" full-time job has shared a candid life update, admitting that he now regrets the decision amid a tough job market. The update comes days after Uthaiah went viral for a video in which he announced his intention to resign from his job.

In a video shared on Instagram, Aanshul Uthaiah, 22, said he quit his job without a backup plan and has since struggled to find new opportunities. “I quit my job with no plan and I had my first job interview after that. And to be honest, I kinda regret my decision of quitting my job,” he said.

“I underestimated how hard it would be. Why is the job market so bad? I’ve been searching for a while now but there are no jobs,” he continued.

Uthaiah added that he feels it may be “too late” to reverse his decision and ended the video by asking viewers to DM him if they know of any job openings. He shared the clip with the caption, “Why is the job market so badddd…..”

Bengaluru man’s video on quitting job goes viral

The update comes days after Uthaiah went viral for a video in which he announced that he planned to resign from his full-time role the very next day. In that video, he said he had received admission offers from two universities in Australia for higher studies, but did not want to pursue them as he was not interested in studying further.

“I work a full-time job which I don’t like at all. I find it very boring. It’s just got to my head so much that I really can’t do it anymore. I feel like I am wasting my time,” he had said, while also acknowledging that his parents were unhappy with his decision to quit a steady job.

At the time of the initial video, Uthaiah had around 10,000 followers on Instagram. His follower count has increased since, and he now has over 32,000 followers.

Social media reactions

The latest video triggered a wave of reactions online. “That's why it is important to balance both (job and content creation or whatever you love ) because a job will help you to be stable until your other side grows up,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Firstly kudos. Accepting publicly itself takes a lot of courage. Wishing you the best.” A third added, “All the best… appreciate you saying your woes and wishes publicly. Not to worry, something great is just around the corner.”

Notably, Uthaiah, a fitness enthusiast who describes himself as an “average gym grower,” began creating content on Instagram about three months ago.