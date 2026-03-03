Bengaluru IT startup fires 40% staff in a day, social media reacts: ‘High CTC doesn’t guarantee security’
In the layoff list, there were employees expecting a baby soon and planning to go on leave.
Layoffs have become an unsettling reality in the Indian tech sector, even for high earners in well-paying roles. What once felt like stable career growth is now being challenged by sudden workforce reductions across startups.
In a recent case shared on X (formerly Twitter), one Bengaluru-based IT startup reportedly conducted a massive 40% layoff in a single day, leaving many employees shocked by the unexpected decision.
The incident was shared by CA Arpit Goyal with the caption, “One of my friends working in an IT startup at Bengaluru. Recently, his company did a 40% layoff in literally a single day, and this is a real story.”
High salaries offer no security:
Goyal mentioned that one of his friends works at the Bengaluru-based IT startup where the layoffs took place. The friend is currently earning a CTC of ₹92 lakh per year, showing that even high-paying roles are not completely safe from corporate cost-cutting measures.
“He is having a CTC of 92 lakhs. The job loss is real,” the post adds.
Goyal also mentioned some emotional cases from the layoffs. He said one employee was about to become a father, with his child expected to be born in just a week.
In another case, a female employee who was pregnant was reportedly preparing to apply for maternity leave when the layoffs happened.
“It scared me to the core,” Goyal adds.
HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.
Check out the post here:
Here's how people reacted to the post:
X users reacted to the post by expressing concern about growing job insecurity in the startups.
Many said it highlighted the harsh reality of layoffs, especially when they happen suddenly and affect even high-earning professionals.
One of the users commented, “Job loss is not even a big problem. The problem is when such high CTC guys have big monthly EMIs, and suddenly they lose job.”
A second user commented, “Sad reality right now. High CTC doesn’t guarantee security anymore.”
A third user commented, “92 LPA doesn’t guarantee job security anymore. In startups, growth is celebrated loudly… but downturns are silent and brutal.”
“Startups hire fast in bull cycles and cut faster when funding dries up,” another user commented.