Bengaluru IT startup fires 40% staff in a day, social media reacts: ‘High CTC doesn’t guarantee security’

Layoffs have become an unsettling reality in the Indian tech sector, even for high earners in well-paying roles. What once felt like stable career growth is now being challenged by sudden workforce reductions across startups. The incident was shared by CA Arpit Goyal on X. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In a recent case shared on X (formerly Twitter), one Bengaluru-based IT startup reportedly conducted a massive 40% layoff in a single day, leaving many employees shocked by the unexpected decision.

The incident was shared by CA Arpit Goyal with the caption, “One of my friends working in an IT startup at Bengaluru. Recently, his company did a 40% layoff in literally a single day, and this is a real story.”

High salaries offer no security: Goyal mentioned that one of his friends works at the Bengaluru-based IT startup where the layoffs took place. The friend is currently earning a CTC of ₹92 lakh per year, showing that even high-paying roles are not completely safe from corporate cost-cutting measures.

“He is having a CTC of 92 lakhs. The job loss is real,” the post adds.

Goyal also mentioned some emotional cases from the layoffs. He said one employee was about to become a father, with his child expected to be born in just a week.

In another case, a female employee who was pregnant was reportedly preparing to apply for maternity leave when the layoffs happened.

“It scared me to the core,” Goyal adds.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

