Bengaluru jobseeker leaves tech after 2 years of rejections, looks to non-tech roles for stability

A Bengaluru-based jobseeker has taken to Reddit to share a deeply personal account of stepping away from the technology sector after two years of unsuccessful searching. After two years of rejections, a Bengaluru jobseeker revealed on Reddit that they left tech job hunting to pursue non-tech roles.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Posting under the username @nontechpmo07, the individual described how countless applications and interviews over this period yielded little success.

“For the past two years, I’ve been on an exhausting and fruitless job hunt in Bangalore's tech sector. I've sent out countless applications and gone through endless interviews, only to be met with constant rejection or silence. I've come to a tough but necessary realisation: the recruiters' promises and encouraging emails don't pay the bills,” the post read.

A tough pivot

The user added that financial responsibilities had pushed them towards making a life-changing decision. “I have financial commitments and can no longer afford to be in this state of limbo. So, I’ve made the difficult decision to pivot. I’m leaving the tech job search behind and will be looking for non-tech opportunities in Bengaluru. This city has more to offer than just IT, and I believe there are other paths to a stable and fulfilling career,” they wrote.

They further clarified that the post was not intended as a call for sympathy, but rather as a request for practical advice. “This post isn't a plea for sympathy, but a call for action. If you're someone who has successfully transitioned from tech to a non-tech role in Bengaluru, I would genuinely appreciate hearing about your experience and any leads you might have. Your insights would be invaluable to me and others in a similar situation,” the Reddit user said.

Community response

The post drew attention within the Reddit community, with users offering words of encouragement and advice. One commenter sympathised, writing, “Man! Although tech is high paying after certain years of experience but it's also very unstable job at this moment. Good luck! Hope you find something better soon.”

Another urged the jobseeker not to lose faith, remarking, “Great. Just make sure to never lose hope, anywhere you go.” A third response offered a different perspective, saying, “So you are not leaving tech. You are just looking for a different role. Identify that ONE target role. And then work towards getting there.”

Meanwhile, another user kept it simple, adding, “Hope you get all the success man.”