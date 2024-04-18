Bengaluru lawyer praises IndiGo for their 'unbelievable efficiency'. Here's why

Ajay Rotti, a tax lawyer from Bengaluru, was recently flying in IndiGo and noticed the schedule of the flight. After finding out that the plane had been flying since 6 am and had eight destinations scheduled, Rotti was left impressed. He took to X to share about the same and praised the airlines for their efficiency. After he made the post, many people flocked to the comments section of the post and expressed their reactions. IndiGo to fly more international routes, destinations; aims to double size by 2030 (File Photo)

"Unbelievable efficiency. My Indigo flight from Chennai landed and parked at the International terminal. Just out of curiosity, I checked its schedule. The aircraft has been flying from 6 am, getting ready for the seventh flight out of eight schedules with four international legs! It will return to Bangalore tomorrow morning from Singapore! All of the 24 hours the machine is earning. Give the Devil it's due!" wrote Rotti in his tweet. He also shared a snapshot of the flight's schedule. (Also Read: IndiGo passenger spots cockroaches on flight. Here’s what the company said)

This post was shared on April 17. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views. The share also has close to 500 likes and numerous comments.

An individual wrote, "One of the few companies in India that operate with world-class efficiency. I had to break the general wisdom of not investing in airlines and have been rewarded well for it." (Also Read: IndiGo passenger receives damaged luggage, airline ‘regrets the inconvenience caused’)

A second shared, "Every minute a plane spends on the ground is a minute spent on the lease/mortgage that doesn't earn money. I think the planes are built for constant 24/7 turn arounds outside scheduled and unscheduled maintenance."

A third commented, "Always amazed by human evolution and achievement when I see these machines constantly crossing oceans and thousands of miles back to back with little break."

"This is actually scary, and I am not even sure if they are doing maintenance properly or check properly before every flight," said a third.

A fourth shared, "Wondering if this model can be used for Intercity sleeper busses? Most of the time, they're parked with the crew resting. The only thing they will have to figure out is getting passengers for the next trip and maintaining punctuality."