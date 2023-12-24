close_game
News / Trending / Bengaluru man runs barefoot for 104 km in Dubai to promote sustainable living, says ‘we are running out of time’

Bengaluru man runs barefoot for 104 km in Dubai to promote sustainable living, says ‘we are running out of time’

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 24, 2023 05:46 PM IST

The marathoner from Bengaluru began his run at Dubai’s Love Lake and ended it at the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa.

A man named Aakash Nambiar from Bengaluru ran 104 km in Dubai to raise awareness about the pressing issue of climate change. The 34-year-old ultra-marathoner achieved this feat barefoot, completing the run in 17 hours and 20 minutes. He began his run at Love Lake in Al Qudra after sunrise and ended it at the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa.

Aakash Nambiar completed the 104 km run in 17 hours and 20 minutes. (Instagram/@barefootmallu)
Aakash Nambiar completed the 104 km run in 17 hours and 20 minutes. (Instagram/@barefootmallu)

Nambiar shared about his run on Instagram. He wrote, “A 100 km inside Dubai, the city of skyscrapers! The run started after sunrise from Love Lake and finished at the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa, covering Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, Kite Beach, Jumeirah Beach, La Mer Beach, Etihad Museum and Museum of Future with a total of ~ 104 km.”

In the next few lines, he shared the purpose of his run. “I wanted to address the issue of climate change and bring some awareness to common people, and the best medium for me is through running to tell ‘WE ARE RUNNING OUT OF TIME’ to act. Also, to promote a healthy and sustainable lifestyle, I chose to run barefoot the entire distance except the last few stretches at night.”

He concluded his post by explaining why he chose Dubai for his run. He added, “Why Dubai? Because the COP28 just got over here, and we have maybe 5 years left to limit global warming to 1.5°C, and still not many are aware of it.”

Take a look at his Instagram post here:

While speaking to Khaleej Times, Nambiar said, “I feel alive when I run on streets and meet people. It’s a great way to spread the message I wish to convey on environmental conservation. I planned this run after COP28 to take forward the message of reducing emissions and saving this planet for our generations. We only have one Earth.”

Since being shared, the post has accumulated numerous likes and comments. An Instagram user wrote, “As if the run isn’t impressive enough, the theme it’s lent itself to is so relevant too. Congratulations for another feather in your cap.” Another lauded, “Amazing. Congratulations.” “Wow!” exclaimed a third.

What are your thoughts on this?

