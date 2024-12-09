Menu Explore
Bengaluru man wins case against OnePlus India over missing user manual, awarded 5,000: report

ByHT Trending Desk
Dec 09, 2024 12:35 PM IST

OnePlus India was fined ₹5,000 for not providing a user manual to a Bengaluru customer who bought a OnePlus Nord CE 3 last year.

OnePlus India Technology Pvt Ltd was asked to pay a fine of 5,000 to a Bengaluru resident after it did not give him a user manual at the time of buying a phone, according to a Times of India report.

The Bengaluru resident bought the OnePlus phone in December 2023.
The Bengaluru resident bought the OnePlus phone in December 2023.

SM Ramesh, a resident of north Bengaluru's Sanjay Nagar, approached the city's consumer redressal platform in June this year, six months after he bought a OnePlus Nord CE 3.

The custumer had bought the smartphone for 24,598. Because he did not get a OnePlus user manual, he was reportedly struggled to find the phone's warranty information and the company's address. Though OnePlus provided him with a user manual in April, four months after he bought he phone, he decided to approach the consumer disputes redressal commission in June for alleged “deficiency in service”.

What the consumer panel told OnePlus

In a November 29 order, the consumer disputes redressal commission pulled up OnePlus India for what it termed as “sheer negligence and indifference”, according to the ToI report.

(Also Read: Bengaluru woman wins 3,000 relief after suing Ikea for charging 20 for carry bag)

When IKEA was fined over carry bag

In October last year, Swedish home furnishing giant IKEA was ordered to pay a Bengaluru woman 3,000 for charging 20 for a carry bag with the company logo. The consumer disputes redressal commission's order came a year after he visited the showroom in the city's Nagasandra. She approached the consumer panel in March 2023.

The consumer court further ordered IKEA to refund the 20 collected for the carry bag with interest, with a separate 1,000 as compensation for harassment and an additional 2,000 for court expenses.

(Also Read: Bengaluru court orders matrimony company to pay 60,000 to groom for failing to find bride)

