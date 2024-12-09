Bengaluru man wins case against OnePlus India over missing user manual, awarded 5,000: report

OnePlus India Technology Pvt Ltd was asked to pay a fine of ₹5,000 to a Bengaluru resident after it did not give him a user manual at the time of buying a phone, according to a Times of India report. The Bengaluru resident bought the OnePlus phone in December 2023.

SM Ramesh, a resident of north Bengaluru's Sanjay Nagar, approached the city's consumer redressal platform in June this year, six months after he bought a OnePlus Nord CE 3.

The custumer had bought the smartphone for ₹24,598. Because he did not get a OnePlus user manual, he was reportedly struggled to find the phone's warranty information and the company's address. Though OnePlus provided him with a user manual in April, four months after he bought he phone, he decided to approach the consumer disputes redressal commission in June for alleged “deficiency in service”.

What the consumer panel told OnePlus

In a November 29 order, the consumer disputes redressal commission pulled up OnePlus India for what it termed as “sheer negligence and indifference”, according to the ToI report.

When IKEA was fined over carry bag

In October last year, Swedish home furnishing giant IKEA was ordered to pay a Bengaluru woman ₹ ₹3,000 for charging ₹20 for a carry bag with the company logo. The consumer disputes redressal commission's order came a year after he visited the showroom in the city's Nagasandra. She approached the consumer panel in March 2023.

The consumer court further ordered IKEA to refund the ₹20 collected for the carry bag with interest, with a separate ₹1,000 as compensation for harassment and an additional ₹2,000 for court expenses.

