Bengaluru resident shocked by ₹16,883 electricity bill for 3BHK: ‘Paying for the entire building’

Living in a 3 BHK in Bengaluru usually comes with a predictable set of monthly expenses, but for one Reddit user, the latest electricity bill has triggered an immediate search for answers. Sharing their story online, the resident detailed a usage pattern of one AC, a gaming PC, and standard kitchen appliances, questioning if their current bill is actually normal for "Bengaluru terms." The individual added that they received a bill for ₹16,883. The screenshot of the electricity bill shared by the Reddit user. (Screengrab (Reddit))

“Is this high of a bill normal in Bengaluru?” a Reddit user wrote. The individual shared a screenshot of the BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited) app. It shows an electricity bill of ₹16,883 to be paid by February 18.

In the following lines, the person described their usual electricity usage. “Is it normal for my electricity bill to be so high for Bengaluru terms?”

“I live in a 3 BHK apartment, 4 people, have only 1 AC which is used for a max of 5-7 hours a day, 1 gaming pc 650w, 1 small cooking induction, 1 air fryer, 4 fans on through the day,” the individual continued.

The Reddit user added, “I just don't think it should be anywhere near this high, most of the times our bill is between 5k-9k for same use.” They concluded the post with, “What can I do here to report this?”