Bengaluru resident shocked by ₹16,883 electricity bill for 3BHK: ‘Paying for the entire building’
While some Reddit users advised the Bengaluru resident on how to cope with the situation, others reacted with jokes.
Living in a 3 BHK in Bengaluru usually comes with a predictable set of monthly expenses, but for one Reddit user, the latest electricity bill has triggered an immediate search for answers. Sharing their story online, the resident detailed a usage pattern of one AC, a gaming PC, and standard kitchen appliances, questioning if their current bill is actually normal for "Bengaluru terms." The individual added that they received a bill for ₹16,883.
“Is this high of a bill normal in Bengaluru?” a Reddit user wrote. The individual shared a screenshot of the BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited) app. It shows an electricity bill of ₹16,883 to be paid by February 18.
In the following lines, the person described their usual electricity usage. “Is it normal for my electricity bill to be so high for Bengaluru terms?”
“I live in a 3 BHK apartment, 4 people, have only 1 AC which is used for a max of 5-7 hours a day, 1 gaming pc 650w, 1 small cooking induction, 1 air fryer, 4 fans on through the day,” the individual continued.
The Reddit user added, “I just don't think it should be anywhere near this high, most of the times our bill is between 5k-9k for same use.” They concluded the post with, “What can I do here to report this?”
What did social media say?
An individual said, “And here I thought my family of 4 was irresponsible with a 2k bill. I mean, we use a gas stove and only one AC, which we use only in summer. We do have a water motor, though.” Another added, “Absolutely not normal. But do keep an eye on your flatmates' usage of electricity.”
A third expressed, “Given all that, the max you should expect is maybe ₹4K. What was the previous month's bill?” A fourth wrote, “Are you paying for the entire building?”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
